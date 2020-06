LeT module busted in J-K, 5 terrorist associates arrested

A terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted by the security forces and five terrorist associates have been arrested on Wednesday, the police said. According to Budgam police, acting on a specific input Budgam police and Army 2 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) arrested five terror associates from Narbal area during a search operation.

The terror associates have been identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather. The police said 28 Live Rounds AK 47, one Magazine AK 47 and 20 posters of LeT have been recovered from their possession.

This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT. They have been active in the area for last few months, Budgam police said. In this regard case FIR no 101/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in police station Magam and investigation taken up, police said. (ANI)