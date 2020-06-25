Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union HRD minister asks UGC to revisit exam guidelines in view of COVID-19 crisis

As the cases of COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country with each passing day, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit its guidelines on conducting exams for the next academic calendar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:05 IST
Union HRD minister asks UGC to revisit exam guidelines in view of COVID-19 crisis
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As the cases of COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country with each passing day, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit its guidelines on conducting exams for the next academic calendar. "I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff," Nishank tweeted.

Notably, the final decision on the cancellation of exams is yet to be taken by the authorities. The Union Minister posted the message on Twitter a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the apex court that deliberations for cancelling remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams are at an advanced stage and a final decision in this regard was likely to get finalised by Wednesday.

The judicature had last week asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the exams in response to a petition from a group of parents. The exams are scheduled from July 1 to 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand Obamacare, even as Trumps administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down. Pelosi announ...

Moscow: Rajnath Singh holds talks with Myanmar Military Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for a three-day visit, held a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Raksha Mantri Shri rajnathsingh had a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak....

Work for Kushinagar Airport started during SP govt's tenure: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the work on Kushinagar Airport, which has been declared an international airport by the Union Cabinet, was started during his governments tenure in the state. Congratulations to those wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020