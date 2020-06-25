Left Menu
Indore airport installs smart machine with AI-based sensors to ensure social distancing

A smart machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore to ensure social distancing in the fight against COVID-19.

Updated: 25-06-2020 11:20 IST
Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani speaking to ANI at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A smart machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore to ensure social distancing in the fight against COVID-19. The machine gives messages in both Hindi and English languages like "Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye and Keep Distance, Stay Safe".

The machine was inaugurated by Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Lalwani said: "We can only follow social distancing norms and wear a mask to contain the spread of the virus. Everyone is wearing the mask but sometimes people forget to maintain social distance. For this purpose, Indore Airport authority has installed this machine."

"If someone does not follow social distancing norms, the device relays the message-'Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye' to alert the individual, " Lalwani added. He congratulated the airport director for taking up this initiative.

"I can even see a luggage sanitising machine present here," said Lalwani adding that in the coming days, the airport authority will be providing PPE kits to passengers. The airport authority said that this machine is being used at the departure gate of the airport on an experimental basis as people stand in a queue there before entering the main terminal building. (ANI)

