250 tins of adulterated ghee, edible oil seized in Jodhpur

Police seized 250 tins of adulterated ghee and edible oil from a house in Jodhpur and arrested four persons involved in the illegal trade, officials said on Thursday. The business was run from the house of the uncle of the main accused, identified as Dinesh, in Bhadwasia area. The adulterated products were to be supplied to the wholesale market in Krishi Mandi, they said.

A police official said the police raided the house on Wednesday night. "We found that ghee and oil was being packed in tins in the house. The material was suspected to be 3-4 years old, which was meant to be delivered to mandi merchants as branded ones," the official said.

A health department official said samples have have been sent to the laboratory for examination..