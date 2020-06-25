China is hell-bent upon altering status quo at border: Adhir Rajan Chowdhury

Left Menu
Amid talks between India-China to ease border tensions, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said despite New Delhi's effort to "diffuse the tense situation" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Beijing is "hell-bent on altering the status quo" at the border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:07 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (file phto). Image Credit: ANI

Amid talks between India-China to ease border tensions, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said despite New Delhi's effort to "diffuse the tense situation" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Beijing is "hell-bent on altering the status quo" at the border. "In spite of all our endeavours to diffuse the tense situation along LOAC which even resulted in 20 precious lives of our army, China is hell-bent upon altering the status quo," Chowdhury tweeted.

The Congress leader said that China is "fervently encroaching" India's land at the cost of the country's security and territorial integrity. "China is furtively and fervently encroaching our land in a steady manner much to the peril of Indian security and territorial integrity, it is a catch-22 situation for us, but we can not afford ourselves to be cowed down by the red army," he added.

He further said that India must tackle Chinese aggression using all necessary means. "They are to be repulsed back by whatever means, our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs, so strike back, drive back, force back the Chinese aggression, god will be Indian in deciding the course of the conflict," he said.

India and China are currently in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Army Chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday and reviewed the operational preparedness in the sector. (ANI)

