IMD declares monsoon onset over Delhi

According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of the west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

"The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal, and Ferozepur," he said. The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital.

Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27. According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation that moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

