Maha: Tribal woman kills toddler daughter, commits suicide

A 30-year-old tribal woman allegedly strangled her three-year-old daughter and committed suicide at a village in Jawhar taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when Mangala Dileep Wagh ventured into the forest near her home in Borichamal along with her daughter Roshni, senior inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Palghar police said.

Wagh allegedly strangled the toddler using her saree and then hanged herself from a tree, the official said. The deceased's husband was a manual labourer and she was depressed that the family's livelihood was hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, he said, adding that further probe was underway.