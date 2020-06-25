Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon arrives in Delhi 2 days earlier

Monsoon clouds led to rainfall in parts of the city on Wednesday but IMD said the onset would be declared on Thursday as rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours was required to declare the onset of monsoon. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the northern limit of monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur. Srivastava said light-to-heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:54 IST
Monsoon arrives in Delhi 2 days earlier

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in Delhi, two days ahead of its usual date of arrival. Monsoon clouds led to rainfall in parts of the city on Wednesday but IMD said the onset would be declared on Thursday as rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours was required to declare the onset of monsoon.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the northern limit of monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur. The wind system has further advanced over some parts of Rajasthan, eastern Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.  Srivastava said light-to-heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi on Thursday. According to weather experts, the earlier-than-usual arrival of monsoon can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20, helping monsoon advance rapidly.

A trough line had been persisting for many days over Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which sped up the movement of monsoon, they said..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Reform, not revolution, is path to Black equality, says UK activist

Those fighting for Black racial equality in Britain need to put realistic reform over dreams of revolution, said Imarn Ayton, an activist who has had a prominent role in protests that swept London in recent weeks.The death of George Floyd, ...

Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently: Milind Deora

On the occasion of 45 years of imposition of emergency in India by the Indira Gandhi government, Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday said emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently. Former Prime Minister...

To beat the heat, Vietnam rice farmers resort to planting at night

Under a pitch-black night sky, a group of Vietnamese farmers planted rice this week in a paddy field on the outskirts of the capital Hanoi using head lamps to illuminate the water-logged ground in front of them.The farmers of the Tam Thanh ...

ANALYSIS-'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when an aide forwarded a video that had just been posted online, showing his choice for Paris mayor masturbating.Benjamin Griveauxs campaign was alr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020