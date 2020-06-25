Left Menu
Delhi hotel association not to host any Chinese nationals at its hotels

In a mark of protest against aggression at the border, Delhi Hotel and Guest House Owners Association on Thursday announced that it has decided not to host any Chinese nationals at its associated hotels across the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:23 IST
Delhi Hotel and Guest House Owners Association General Secretary Mahendra Gupta speaking to ANI on Thursday.

In a mark of protest against aggression at the border, Delhi Hotel and Guest House Owners Association on Thursday announced that it has decided not to host any Chinese nationals at its associated hotels across the national capital. "Everyone in the country is protesting against Chinese aggression in their own way. Delhi Hotel Association has decided that we will not allow any bookings for Chinese people at our hotels. We will not allow them to stay at our hotels," association's General Secretary Mahendra Gupta told ANI here.

He said, "how can we allow people, who intend to harm our country, to stay at our hotels?" Commenting on the potential financial strain from the decision on hotels amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta said that the country is bigger than anything else.

This comes days after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley, following which several high-level meetings between the two countries were held to deescalate the situation. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

