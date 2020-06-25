PADC to contribute to making of Aatmanirbhar Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with the Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a Product Application & Development Centre (PADC) set up by Indian Oil at Paradip, through video conference.

PADC has been set up by Indian Oil at Paradip with a capex of Rs 43 crores, adjacent to its Refinery and Petrochemicals complex. There are 4 laboratories in PADC namely Polymer Processing Lab, Analytical Testing Lab, Chemical Analysis Lab and Characterisation Lab.

The Technical centre is equipped with 50 latest sophisticated polymer testing and processing equipment to cater to the needs of customers and new investors.

PADC, Paradip is recognized as a research centre by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt of India.

PADC will act as an incubation centre for new entrepreneur development in and around Odisha in the field of Plastics.

The centre will render assistance to customers and investors in product and application development for polymer finished products such as moulded furniture, houseware, woven sacks for packaging cement, fertiliser, healthcare applications like baby diaper, personal protective suit, mask etc.

The centre will carry out testing and developmental activities for investors of Paradeep Plastic Park and other clusters like Balasore and Khurda.

The centre will impart requisite product and process training to the prospective and budding investors including handholding activities for plant set-up, selection of machinery and material. PADC will provide quality assurance, complaint handling, customer support, benchmarking studies, new & niche grade development and application development activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said, "Fueled by the Honorable Prime Minister's vision of Mission Purvodaya of ensuring eastern India-led national growth, centre and Odisha Government are working together to ensure the development of Odisha. The state holds immense potential in petrochemicals, steel, mines and coal, Aluminium, tourism, textile, agri entrepreneurship. Government of India is committed to promoting entrepreneurship in Odisha across sectors which will lead to large scale job creation."

"The world-class facility inaugurated today will ensure availability of raw material, facilitate entrepreneurs in the petrochemicals sector and provide training to the prospective and budding investors. This centre-of-excellence will help in creating several new employment and self-employment opportunities for the Odia youth, women and hardworking workforce and will further boost the state's revenue and economy. This is a big milestone in the development of Odisha, and will contribute to the making of an AatmanirbharOdisha and subsequently contribute to the overall vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Chief Minister, Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik expressing happiness at the inauguration said, "This centre will not only perform a pivotal role in developing new material and innovative applications, but it will also help investors to set up manufacturing units in plastic and polymers sectors."

He said that IOCL has been acting as an anchor in the development of plastics and polymer industry in the state, and the new Centre will further support the innovation and entrepreneurship in the area.

The Secretary, Ministry of PNG, Shri Tarun Kapoor and Chairman IOCL Shri Sanjeev Singh also spoke on the occasion. Officers of Odisha government, M/PNG and IOCL were present in the virtual ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)