Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow offering Friday namaz in Mosques: Raza Academy writes to Uddhav Thackeray

The Raza Academy has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting the state government to allow people to offer Friday prayers in Mosques across the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:02 IST
Allow offering Friday namaz in Mosques: Raza Academy writes to Uddhav Thackeray
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Raza Academy has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting the state government to allow people to offer Friday prayers in Mosques across the country. This comes as all the gatherings, including those for religious purposes, have been restricted across the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raza Academy general secretary Saeed Noori, in his letter dated June 24, said that the Supreme Court has allowed the Jagannath Yatra in Puri with assembly of 500 people for pulling the chariots terming it as a sacred religious gathering. "In view of the Supreme Court judgment, Raza Academy appeals to kindly allow the Jumuah prayers which are an essential party of the Islamic religion," the letter said.

"After the Supreme Court judgment, the academy has been receiving several calls from Islamic clerics and Muftis to urge the Maharashtra government to allow the prayers in mosques immediately," it added. The academy said that the entire community is restless and is concerned for its religious duties. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak could impoverish 5 million people, World Bank says

Nigerias coronavirus outbreak may push 5 million people into poverty as it triggers the worst recession in the African powerhouse since the 1980s, the World Bank said on Thursday. The twin shock of the pandemic and a global oil price crash ...

Oil tanker quarantined in Antwerp after COVID-19 outbreak

The Belgian port of Antwerp has quarantined a Maltese-flagged oil tanker until at least July 4 after more than half of its crew tested positive for COVID-19, the port authority said on Thursday. The Minerva Oceania was being held at the por...

Kazakh capital reports surge in pneumonia cases

Pneumonia cases in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have surged amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, its healthcare chief said on Thursday as the country widened renewed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Pneumonia can be caused by ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 503 p.m. Delhi CM launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.451 p.m. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients also co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020