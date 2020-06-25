Left Menu
White tiger dies of tumour at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI): A white tiger died of neoplastic tumour at the Nehru Zoological Park here on Thursday, zoo officials said. The tumour was observed in the tigers of three generations in the zoo, the release added. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

Updated: 25-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:29 IST
Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI): A white tiger died of neoplastic tumour at the Nehru Zoological Park here on Thursday, zoo officials said. Kiran, aged about eight, was born in the zoo, they said.

It had been suffering from the tumour on the right side of the lower jaw and been under intensive care at the zoo, they said adding that veterinarians had been giving treatment to the big cat since May 29. A few years ago, two tigers, both white, related to Kiran died of the same disease, a press release from the zoo said.

Keeping in mind Kiran's health, LaCONES (Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), here, was approached to study the causes of neoplastic tumour in white tigers. The tumour was observed in the tigers of three generations in the zoo, the release added.

