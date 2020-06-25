Left Menu
Development News Edition

RailTel to provide video surveillance at 6,049 stations across country

RailTel, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, will be providing the video surveillance system (VSS) work at the 6,049 stations under categories A1, A, B, C ,D and E of the Indian Railways. The scope of work also includes integration of the existing standalone CCTV network of the railways into the VSS system for centralised monitoring.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:41 IST
RailTel to provide video surveillance at 6,049 stations across country

The Indian Railways has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RailTel for installation of an IP-based video surveillance system at 6,049 railway stations across the country. RailTel, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, will be providing the video surveillance system (VSS) work at the 6,049 stations under categories A1, A, B, C ,D and E of the Indian Railways.

The scope of work also includes integration of the existing standalone CCTV network of the railways into the VSS system for centralised monitoring. "These IP-based CCTV cameras will be networked on optical fibre cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be brought to a nearest RPF thana/chowki control room, from where the video feed will be viewed on multiple LCD monitors by RPF personnel, enhancing the security and safety of the passengers tremendously. RailTel has already installed VSS at 215 stations across the country. And another 85 stations will be commissioned by September 2020," a statement from the national transporter said.

Railtel has also provided CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of 54 railway stations to facilitate the running of Shramik Special trains. The recording of the video feed from the CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days for playback, post-event analysis and investigation purposes. Important videos can be stored for a longer duration.

"Apart from recording of 30 days of video feed of the cameras, inclusion analytics and facial recognition systems are also covered in the scope of work. Command and control centre for centralised viewing of the video feed and management of alerts will also be commissioned," the statement said. These cameras will help in keeping a tab of all the activities at the station premises 24x7.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Validation of rapid antigen detection tests for COVID-19: ICMR invites applications from manufacturers

The ICMR on Thursday invited applications for validation of rapid antigen detection tests for COVID-19 from all manufacturers who have developed such kits as part of its efforts to scale up testing capacity with faster diagnosis. The rapid ...

Polish presidential vote puts government's reforms on the line

Poles vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election critical to the nationalist Law and Justice PiS governments hopes of implementing its conservative agenda, including judicial reforms the European Union says undermine democracy...

Kanimozhi writes to Sitharaman to consider waving interest on loans taken by women SHGs for moratorium period

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Union Finance Minister over the COVID-19 Regulatory Package by the Reserve Bank of India RBI, requesting her to consider waiving the interest amount on loans taken by women self-help groups SHGs for mor...

Relatives accept bodies of father,son; hope to get justice

The relatives of two traders, who died in a hospital at nearby Tuticorin district after being allegedly beaten up by police, accepted the bodies of the deceased on Thursday, expressing hope they would get justice and following assurances gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020