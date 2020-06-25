11 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Dharavi; no fresh death

Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 2,210 on Thursday, the city civic body said. According to a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, no fresh death was reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 81.

Out of 2,210 COVID-19 patients, 1,108 have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the infection. Hence, the slum-dominated area has only 1,021 active cases at present, he said.

Spread across an area of 2.5 square km, Dharavi is the largest slum of Asia with a population of 6.5 lakh.