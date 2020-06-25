Left Menu
Kerala govt asks people to keep tab of travel history for contact tracing

Noting that the state disaster management authority has warned of a spike in number of active cases in the southern state by the end of August, Vijayan said people should cooperate with the governmentin the COVID-19 mitigation efforts. "People need to note down their travel history in a 'break the chain' diary or their phones, including the vehicle in which they had travelled, the vehicle number, the time, the name of the hotel or shops visited and the time of visit etc.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

People should keep track of their travel history as it would help in contact tracing in the event of them getting infected by coronavirus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Noting that the state disaster management authority has warned of a spike in number of active cases in the southern state by the end of August, Vijayan said people should cooperate with the governmentin the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

"People need to note down their travel history in a 'break the chain' diary or their phones, including the vehicle in which they had traveled, the vehicle number, the time, the name of the hotel or shops visited and the time of visit etc. This will later help the health workers in identifying the route map of a person in case he gets infected and trace their contacts," he said.

On Thursday, the state reported over hundred COVID-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,726. Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said, "The disaster management authority has warned that by the end of August, there is a chance for a spike in the number of active cases in the state.

This is based on the evaluation made after considering the present situation and all the mitigation efforts taken by the government." "This change in number of cases might increase or decrease, but if there is any lapse in our containment efforts, the cases will increase," he said. Vijayan said the External Affairs Ministry has scheduled 111 chartered flights and 43 flights under the 'Vande Bharat' mission to Kerala from June 25 to 30.

Extensive arrangements have been made at every airport, including antibody kits for conducting Covid-19 tests while special booths have been set up. If antibodies are detected, the gold standard RT-PCR test will also be conducted, the CM said.

A multi-level strategy has been devised by the government for tackling rising cases and to ensure best possible treatment. Under the strategy, Covid-19 hospitals and Firstline treatment centres have been established in all 14 districts of the state.

