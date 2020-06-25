725 new cases of coronavurus found in Pune district; 16 die

Maharashtra's Pune district reported 725 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 18,240 on Thursday, while 16 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. The death toll rose to 655 with 16 patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.

"Of the 725 cases, at least 560 were in Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which now has 14,320 patients. However, 202 patients were also discharged from hospitals," the official said.

With 102 new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count in the industrial township rose to 2,427, he said. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 1,493, he said.