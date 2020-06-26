Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3.6 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 3.6 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the ''Vande Bharat'' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 00:29 IST
Over 3.6 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 3.6 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the ''Vande Bharat'' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said a total number of 5,13,047 Indians have registered their request with Indian missions abroad for repatriation to India on compelling grounds.

Of the people who have registered, 3,64,209 have returned under this Mission as of today, he said. Repatriations from neighboring countries have also been happening through land borders, he added.

"More than 84,000 Indians have returned through land border immigration checkpoints from Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh," the MEA spokesperson said. "In the first three phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 875 international flights were scheduled for operation from over 50 countries across five continents. So far, more than 700 of these flights have reached India, repatriating around 1,50,000 Indians," Srivastava said. The remaining 175 flights under the Phase 3 are expected to reach in the coming days, he said.

These Vabde Bharat Mission (VBM) flights have been instrumental in addressing the immediate requirements of stranded Indians from many parts of the world, Srivastava said. "We are committed to bringing back our remaining compatriots particularly in the GCC countries, Malaysia, Singapore among other places. In order to continue with our efforts, Phase IV of VBM is being firmed up with effect from July 3, 2020," he said.

"Phase IV will particularly focus on countries where we still have a large number of Indians who have registered to return," Srivastava said. Apart from these, chartered flight operations which commenced on May 26, have steadily increased over the past weeks, he said. These flights have also brought back seafarers and crews of shipping companies stranded in various places, Srivastava said.

"Till date, 1,30,061 persons have returned on these flights. Demand for these flights remains very high, especially in the Gulf region. Therefore, we are moving to further streamline the process," Srivastava said. Noting that repatriations through naval ships have also been part of this mission, he said one such repatriation is presently underway. INS Jalashwa reached Port of Bandar Abbas in Iran on June 24 to bring back Indian citizens and their embarkation was to commence on Thursday, Srivastava said. Asked about Kerala government's suggestion that COVID-19 testing of those returning on Vande Bharat flights be done, Srivastava said after consulting Indian missions in the Gulf countries, the MEA told the state government that there are practical difficulties in this regard. "At present only UAE has arrangements for full testing, Qatar provides for limited testing and in other countries in the region prior testing is not possible as there are issues related to cost, time and availability of testing," he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealands women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries joint bid for the 2023 Womens World Cup was confirmed. FIF...

Immortals fire GM, coach after 0-4 start at LCS Summer

Immortals parted ways with League of Legends Championship Series general manager Keaton Bee Sin Cryer and coach Thomas Zaboutine Si-Hassen, the team announced late Wednesday night. Immortals, who are off to an 0-4 start at the LCS Summer Sp...

Ex-UN human rights chief calls for Hong Kong special envoy

The United Nations former human rights chief and eight former UN special envoys have urged the bodys secretary-general to appoint a special envoy on Hong Kong, saying they are deeply concerned about a potential humanitarian tragedy as Beiji...

Emergency era black chapter in modern India's history: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the Congress on Thursday for imposing Emergency in the country on June 25, 1975. Addressing a virtual rally of Hamirpur BJP workers, he dubbed the Emergency era as a black chapter in the history ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020