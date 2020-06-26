Left Menu
Development News Edition

District of Columbia sues 4 oil majors for misleading consumers on climate change

The attorney general for the District of Columbia on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, Chevron Corp, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc for "systematically and intentionally misleading" consumers about the role their products play in causing climate change, the latest action by a U.S. attorney general against the oil and gas industry.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 26-06-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 01:48 IST
District of Columbia sues 4 oil majors for misleading consumers on climate change
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The attorney general for the District of Columbia on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, Chevron Corp, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc for "systematically and intentionally misleading" consumers about the role their products play in causing climate change, the latest action by a U.S. attorney general against the oil and gas industry. The lawsuit brought by Attorney General Karl Racine comes a day after Minnesota AG Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon Mobil and Koch Industries for violating state laws barring consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices and false advertising.

"The defendants violated the District's consumer protection law by concealing the fact that using fossil fuels threatens the health of District residents and the environment," Racine said in a statement. The intent of the legal action is to "end these disinformation campaigns and to hold these companies accountable for their deceptive practices," he said.

Casey Norton, a spokesman for Exxon, said the lawsuit is part of a "coordinated, politically motivated" campaign against energy companies. "The claims are baseless and without merit. We look forward to defending the company in court," he said.

Sean Comey, a spokesman for Chevron echoed claims about the merit of the case and said the litigation "distracts" from its efforts to address climate change. Anna Arata, a spokeswoman for Shell, said in a statement that "we're committed to playing our part" with regards to addressing climate change and that lawsuits "impede the collaboration needed for meaningful change." Shell set goal this year of achieving "net-zero" emissions by 2050.

Racine told reporters on Thursday that his office only learned of Minnesota's lawsuit when it was filed yesterday and had been preparing this long before. Minnesota and D.C.'s lawsuits are the latest in a string of legal challenges by states, cities, and citizen groups targeting fossil fuel companies over their role in global warming.

Counterparts in California, New York and Massachusetts also filed lawsuits against oil majors but the Minnesota and D.C. lawsuits focus on consumer protection. Racine said the named companies "sought to create a false picture" about the environmental harm that fossil fuels cause, even as they "pivot their marketing efforts" to portray their products as clean.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands reach deal on KLM bailout -minister

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his countrys contribution to bail out Air France-KLM. Under the de...

Congo aims to launch state cobalt monopoly in two months, mines minister says

Democratic Republic of Congo will begin its state-controlled buying of artisanal cobalt in around two months, having been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mines minister told Reuters on Thursday.In January the government creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020