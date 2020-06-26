Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother kills daughter, commits suicide due to economic stress in Maharashtra's Palghar

A woman allegedly killed her daughter and then committed suicide in Jawhar area here, the police said.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:43 IST
Mother kills daughter, commits suicide due to economic stress in Maharashtra's Palghar
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

A woman allegedly killed her daughter and then committed suicide in Jawhar area here, the police said. According to the police, the deceased woman, Mangla, belonged to a tribal community. She used to live with her husband Dileep Janu and daughter Roshini.

Dileep was a daily wage worker and due to coronavirus outbreak, he was out of work for the past three months. As per the police, it appears that due to poor economic conditions after the coronavirus lockdown, the woman took this step of killing her daughter and committing suicide.

According to police, On June 24, the woman hanged her daughter, with the help of a saree, on a tree. After that, she hanged herself too. After getting the report of the incident, the police sent bodies for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India retains Tier-2 category in trafficking report, US advises increase probes in cases

The United States in its Trafficking in Persons TIP report for the year 2020 released on Thursday local time, placed India in the Tier-2 category for the seventh time in a row since 2013 suggesting that the country increase investigations, ...

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks to play Ms. Frizzle in ‘The Magic School Bus’ live-action movie

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has been roped in to play fearless science teacher Ms Frizzle in the live-action feature adaption of popular 90s animated series The Magic School Bus. The animated show was based on the Scholastic book series...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...

Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 bln euros to Air France-KLM bailout

The Dutch government has reached a deal with France to contribute 3.4 billion euros 3.8 billion to an Air France-KLM bailout that had strained relations between the airline groups state shareholders, sources told Reuters. The agreement will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020