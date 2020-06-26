Left Menu
Indian Navy receives Advanced Torpedo Decoy System

Design & Development of this anti-torpedo decoy system has been undertaken indigenously DRDO labs (NSTL and NPOL).

26-06-2020
Bharat Electronics Limited, a Defence PSU, would undertake the production of this decoy system. Image Credit: ANI

Anti - Submarine Warfare capability of the Indian Navy has received a major boost today with the conclusion of a contract for Advanced Torpedo Decoy System Maareech capable of being fired from all frontline warships. Design & Development of this anti-torpedo decoy system has been undertaken indigenously DRDO labs (NSTL and NPOL).

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Defence PSU, would undertake the production of this decoy system. The prototype of this system installed onboard a nominated naval platform had successfully completed all user evaluation trials and demonstrated the features as per the Naval Staff Qualification Requirements.

This induction not only stands testimony to the joint resolution of the Indian Navy and DRDO towards indigenous development of Defence technology but has also given a major fillip to the Government's 'Make in India' initiative and the country's resolve to become 'Atmanirbhar' in niche technology.

(With Inputs from PIB)

