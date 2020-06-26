Encounter in Pulwama over, Arms recovered
The encounter between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama, which broke out on Friday, is over.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:52 IST
The encounter between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama, which broke out on Friday, is over. "Operation in Chewa, Pulwama is over. 2 AK rifle and 1 pistol recovered in the operation," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.
Three terrorists were gunned down in the encounter, police said. On June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. (ANI)
