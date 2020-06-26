VHP holds meeting in Ayodhya with officials of 4 provinces

Officials of Vishva Hindu Parishad held a meeting in Karsevakapuram on Friday here with the officials of four provinces--Gorakhpur (Goraksh), Kashi, Kanpur and Awadh (Lucknow). Champat Rai, international vice president of Vishva Hindu Parishad and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust attended this meeting.

Ambarish, Regional Organization Minister, Vishva Hindu Parishad Awadh Province, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh said, "VHP officials from four provinces of Goraksh, Kashi, Kanpur and Awadh in Ayodhya Karsevak Puram are involved in the meeting of the organization." He further added that "Shri Ram ji's temple will be built at his birthplace only on the proposed Shri Ram temple model of VHP." (ANI)