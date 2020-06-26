Four men on way to rob senior citizen held in southeast Delhi

Four men who were on their way to allegedly rob a senior citizen near Seemapuri border were arrested from southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Tipu Sultan (26), a resident of Zakir Nagar; Ismail (27), a resident of Batla House; Shakir (18), a resident of Amar Colony; and Chhotu (21), a resident of Okhla Mandi, they said. On Thursday around 2 am, police got a tip-off that four persons who had gathered in a park near Vinobapuri metro station were planning a robbery near Seemapuri border, police said.

“Police rushed to the spot and laid a trap. The four persons were found near Vinobapuri metro station. After seeing police, they took out pistols and fired bullets, but were overpowered and later apprehended,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said. A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Lajpat Nagar police station against them, he said. Interrogation revealed that two days ago, the accused got information that the owner of a thinner factory has around Rs 1 crore in his house near Seemapuri border following which they planned to rob him, Gyanesh said. Police found that the senior citizen, a resident of Ghaziabad, had recently sold his thinner factory to start a new business, he said.

Four pistols, nine live cartridges, 16 mobile phones, one motorcycle and one scooter were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding they were previously involved in several criminal cases as well..