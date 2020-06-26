PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 72 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 11489 5196 146 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 172 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 6646 4033 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 8611 6669 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 424 335 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2456 1729 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 73780 44765 2429 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 995 335 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 29578 21506 1754 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 12583 7413 198 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 851 491 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6549 3967 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2261 1605 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 10560 6670 170 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3726 1941 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 941 358 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12595 9619 542 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 147741 77453 6931 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1056 354 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 45 41 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 147 47 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 371 162 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 6180 4422 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 534 203 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4769 3192 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 16387 12658 380 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 85 39 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 74622 41357 957 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 11364 4688 230 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1296 1019 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2691 1758 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 20943 13583 630 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 15648 10190 606 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 488168 287883 15376------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 7100 3113 82 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 490401 and the death toll at 15301. The ministry said that 285637 people have so far recovered from the infection.