Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:43 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 72 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 11489 5196 146 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 172 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 6646 4033 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 8611 6669 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 424 335 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2456 1729 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 73780 44765 2429 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 995 335 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 29578 21506 1754 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 12583 7413 198 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 851 491 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6549 3967 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2261 1605 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 10560 6670 170 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3726 1941 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 941 358 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12595 9619 542 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 147741 77453 6931 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1056 354 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 45 41 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 147 47 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 371 162 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 6180 4422 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 534 203 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4769 3192 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 16387 12658 380 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 85 39 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 74622 41357 957 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 11364 4688 230 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1296 1019 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2691 1758 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 20943 13583 630 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 15648 10190 606 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 488168 287883 15376------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 7100 3113 82 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 490401 and the death toll at 15301. The ministry said that 285637 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Italy's artisans anxious as brands haggle to bridge luxury gap

With unsold luxury handbags and clothing gathering dust in their workshops, Italys artisans fear for their future as brands cut orders and in some cases demand discounts and payment delays. Italy accounts for around 40 of global luxury good...

No 2020 Davis Cup finals because of cornavirus

The Davis Cup mens tennis competition has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will pick up again in 2021. Matches were scheduled for this September and the Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid.Now the...

AP govt plans to ink pact with Amul next month

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it plans to sign an agreement with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd GCMMF that owns Amul brand, next month for development of the dairy sector in the state. The issue was discuss...

SC stays proceedings in 3 FIRs lodged against scribes in West Bengal

The Supreme Court Friday stayed further proceedings in three FIRs lodged in West Bengal against some persons, including editors of a news web portal, regarding articles published by them. The apex court also issued notices to the West Benga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020