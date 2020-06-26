Pilot accused of driving wife to suicide arrested

Hyderabad, JunE 26 (PTI): A pilot's wife allegedly committed suicide at her house here due to mental and physical torture by her husband, police said on Friday. The couple was married in 2012 and had no issues. The man allegedly used to harass and torture on the matter, the police said.

Based on a complaint from the 32-year-old woman's parents and also a suicide note purportedly written by her, the pilot working for a private airlines was taken into custody, they said. The woman hanged herself on Thursday night, the police said.

She had also accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair, a senior police official told PTI. The police have also recovered some video messages which the woman had sent to her parents last year informing them about the alleged mental and physical torture meted out to her by her husband and also about his affair, the official said.