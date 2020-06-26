Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC employee dies of COVID; 17 others tested positive till date: Sources

These cases were reported between June 12 and June 24, and some family members of a few employees have also contracted the infection, they said. A team of Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday visited the NHRC office, located on the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:23 IST
NHRC employee dies of COVID; 17 others tested positive till date: Sources

An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday. The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they said.

Besides the fatality, the first COVID death of any NHRC employee, 17 other staffers, including some senior officials, have tested positive for it till date, sources said. These cases were reported between June 12 and June 24, and some family members of a few employees have also contracted the infection, they said.

A team of Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday visited the NHRC office, located on the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi, sources said. Earlier, sanitisation activity was carried out after many cases were reported from its office.

"From Wednesday-Friday last week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases were reported from floor no. 5," one of the sources said. Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FICCI suggests five-point action plan for industry in wake of India-China stand-off

In the wake of India-China stand-off, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI President, Sangita Reddy has suggested a five-point PEACE action plan for the industry. A letter from President FICCI to Members on India-Chi...

UP HC asks Lucknow varsity to consider students plea against holding exams

The Allahabad High Court on Friday asked Lucknow University authorities to consider a plea by their students to cancel the upcoming varsity examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and promote students en masse to their next classes. A Luckn...

India needs to bring in cost competitiveness, build up scale to grow manufacturing: M&M MD

India needs to bring in cost competitiveness and raise scale to grow its manufacturing sector and compete globally, Mahindra Mahindra MM Managing Director Pawan Goenka said on Friday. The auto industry leader also emphasised on enhancing p...

Odisha identifies 49 vulnerable points in river embankments

Odisha government has identified 49 vulnerable points in river embankments which could breach in the event of floods during this monsoon as part of its calamity preparedness, an official said. As the IMD this time has predicted a good monso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020