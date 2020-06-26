Left Menu
AP CM unveils mobile app to strengthen RBKs

"The data of all the activities of RBKs will be stored in the App and it will be monitored by the government at a high level," it said. The app will oversee the functioning of various RBKs through the dash board, draw a comparison and suggest measures of better performance.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched a mobile app to monitor the services being rendered by Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to farmers from time to time. The app will give updates on the government policies and schemes on agriculture and its allied fields besides the facilities available at RBKs and their utilities among others.

In a statement, the government said the app will also help in giving feedback to the government on the various programmes it has been implementing. "The data of all the activities of RBKs will be stored in the App and it will be monitored by the government at a high level," it said.

The app will oversee the functioning of various RBKs through the dash board, draw a comparison and suggest measures of better performance. Agriculture Minister K Kannababu, Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malkondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner Arun Kumar and others were present on the occasion.PTI LUX SS PTI PTI

