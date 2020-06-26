Five more COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district taking the active cases up to 64 on Friday, an official said. According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the district authorities had received 197 results of samples in which five came out positive.

Meanwhile, four people have recovered from the disease putting the recovered cases tally at 191 in the district. Of the fresh cases, two persons are from Shantinagar, one each from Khalapar and Khatauli town while the fifth one is a staff member of Punjab National Bank (PNB), the DM said.