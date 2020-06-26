13 more coronavirus deaths in Haryana; 421 fresh cases reported

Thirteen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Haryana on Friday as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 12,884 with 421 fresh infections, a health bulletin said. Five deaths each were reported from Gurgaon and Hisar, two from Faridabad and one from Karnal, it said.

COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana now stand at 211, 151 of which are males and remaining 60 females. According to the bulletin, Gurgaon and Faridabad now have a total of 81 and 70 fatalities, respectively.

Hisar has a total of six fatalities, while Karnal district has five, it said. With 421 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state climbed to 12,884, the bulletin said.

Gurgaon alone accounts for close to 5,000 cases of the total infections, while over 3,000 cases are in Faridabad. There are currently 4,657 active cases in the state, while 8,016 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases are Faridabad (194), Gurgaon (93), Sonipat (35), Rohtak (15) and Bhiwani (24), it added.