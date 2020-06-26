Left Menu
213 fresh COVID-19 cases take J-K's total tally to 6,762

Jammu and Kashmir recorded on Friday 213 fresh COVID-19 cases that including six security forces personnel and three policemen, taking the total number of people infected by coronavirus in the Union Territory to 6,762, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir recorded on Friday 213 fresh COVID-19 cases that including six security forces personnel and three policemen, taking the total number of people infected by coronavirus in the Union Territory to 6,762, officials said. Of these new cases, 58 were from Jammu region and 155 were from the Kashmir Valley, they said. The fresh instances of the coronavirus infection included 34 people who had returned to the Union Territory recently and five personnel of the BSF, one of CRPF and three of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said.

Baramulla district in north Kashmir recorded the highest number of 63 cases on Friday, followed by 40 in Udhampur. Ganderbal, Jammu, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar reported no fresh case. "Among the total cases, 5,266 were in Kashmir and 1,496 in the Jammu region," an official said, adding there are 2,591 active cases in the Union Territory, while 4,080 patients have recovered. The Union Territory has witnessed 91 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

