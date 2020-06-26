10 barking deer killed, 5 injured by stray dogs in park

Mangaluru, June 26 (PTI): Ten barking deer (muntjacs) died and five others were injured at a biological park near here on Thursday after being attacked by stray dogs. The pack had entered the enclosure from near a dumping yard and pounced on the deer, director of the Pilikula Nisargadhama Biological Park H J Jayaprakash Bhandary said on Friday.

Many deer suffered injuries in their necks and 10 of the animals died, while the five injured were being treated. There are 40 barking deer in the 400-acre park.

According to the staff, the dogs might have gained entry into the park by climbing on an uprooted tree near the compound wall. The height of the wall would be raised and more staff posted for patrolling, Bhandary said.

