Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can create COVID-19 facility in north Goa: Minister

The Goa government will increase facilities to combat the coronavirus outbreak and if need be will set up a COVID-19 facility in the northern district of the state on the lines of Margao's ESI Hospital, said health minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday. At present, the state government has designated ESI Hospital in Margao as a COVID-19 facility. Rane said random testing was being done at clusters where positive cases were being reported..

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:42 IST
Can create COVID-19 facility in north Goa: Minister

The Goa government will increase facilities to combat the coronavirus outbreak and if need be will set up a COVID-19 facility in the northern district of the state on the lines of Margao's ESI Hospital, said health minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday. A total of 44 cases were detected in the state during the day, taking the COVID-19 count to 1,039, while the number of active cases was 667.

"We are ready to create more facilities to fight the outbreak. If need be, another facility can be created in North Goa," he said. At present, the state government has designated ESI Hospital in Margao as a COVID-19 facility.

Rane said random testing was being done at clusters where positive cases were being reported..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31

The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 on Friday to contain the spread of COVID-19. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31, Ch...

Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district

One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details of the incident are awaited.Meanwhile, in another incident, a six-year-old child was kill...

Golf-Gordon takes Connecticut lead as another player tests positive

Will Gordon made the most of his sponsors exemption as he grabbed the early second-round clubhouse lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Friday as a third PGA Tour player tested positive for COVID-19. Gordon, in his...

Imran Khan says he would become ambassador of Kashmiri people

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he would become the ambassador of the Kashmiri people to raise their issues. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020