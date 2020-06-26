COVID-19: Nashik count touches 3,493, death toll 213

COVID-19: Nashik count touches 3,493, death toll 213PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:25 IST
Nashik district on Fridayreported 115 new COVID-19 cases, taking its count to 3,493,while the death toll reached 213, an official said
Of the 14 COVID-19 deaths recorded on Friday, severalare of those who succumbed earlier but their reports returnedpositive during the day, he added
The number of persons who have recovered so far standsat 1,911, he said.
