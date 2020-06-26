Left Menu
COVID-19: Nashik count touches 3,493, death toll 213

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:25 IST
Nashik district on Fridayreported 115 new COVID-19 cases, taking its count to 3,493,while the death toll reached 213, an official said

Of the 14 COVID-19 deaths recorded on Friday, severalare of those who succumbed earlier but their reports returnedpositive during the day, he added

The number of persons who have recovered so far standsat 1,911, he said.

