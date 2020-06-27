Left Menu
Development News Edition

China will have to pay a heavy price for military misadventure in eastern Ladakh: experts

China will have to pay a "heavy price" for decades for resorting to aggressive military behaviour towards India in eastern Ladakh as it will isolate the country globally, strategic affairs experts said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:11 IST
China will have to pay a heavy price for military misadventure in eastern Ladakh: experts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China will have to pay a "heavy price" for decades for resorting to aggressive military behavior towards India in eastern Ladakh as it will isolate the country globally, strategic affairs experts said on Saturday. They said the economic cost of China's misadventure in the last couple of months in eastern Ladakh and South China will be "massive" as it has "exposed" Beijing's "real face" when the entire world is a fighting coronavirus.

The experts have also referred to China's tariff war with the US, growing bickering with Australia on trade-related issues and the fast deteriorating situation in Hong Kong. "China has made a huge mistake by resorting to aggressive military behavior in eastern Ladakh. By triggering the standoff when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, China has exposed itself globally," former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Gurmit Singh said.

"The cost for China will be huge. It will be heavy. It will keep paying the cost for several decades for killing Indian soldiers in Galwan valley on June 15. China has lost its goodwill in India and elsewhere," he added. Referring to brutal attacks on Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley, he said the action has reinforced the view that China's People's Liberation Army is "just a political" force and that it does not conform to military standards.

Former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Subrata Saha too said China is getting itself isolated by its unacceptable military aggression and the country will have to pay a heavy diplomatic and economic price for it. "China is isolating itself by its aggressive conduct both militarily and diplomatically. So there will be a price for it. It is putting itself into a corner," he said.

Lt Gen Saha said there will a significant economic price that China will have to pay for its "misadventure". He also referred to growing international concerns about what is happening in Hong Kong, South China Sea as well as in the East China Sea.

Gen Saha also talked about a trade war between China and the US calling it a kind of "fight to finish" conflict. He also referred to China's deepening trade crisis with Australia. The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last six weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan valley on June 15. Following the Galwan vally clashes, the Army has sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the Line of Actual Control in various sectors including in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim. The IAF has also moved a sizeable number of its frontline Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 aircraft, and Apache attack helicopters to several key airbases including Leh and Srinagar following the clashes.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9. Prior to the clashes, both sides had been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it was necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt eases restrictions despite surge in virus infections

Egypt on Saturday lifted many restrictions put in place against the coronavirus pandemic, reopening cafes, clubs, gyms and theatres after more than three months of closure, despite a continued upward trend in new infections. Authorities als...

Indian woman in UAE helping over 2,000 stranded compatriots amid COVID-19 pandemic

An Indian lawyer in the UAE is helping over 2,000 stranded and jobless blue-collar compatriots with free legal paperwork to facilitate their return back home, according to a media report on Saturday. Sheela Thomas, 41, has opened 2,200 file...

CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19, death toll in central force now 8

A 43-year-old Central Reserve Police Force CRPF official succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Saturday taking the total number of deaths in the countrys largest paramilitary force to eight, officials said. This is also the 24th death among...

Athletics-Kenyan runner Kamworor hit by motorcycle, suffers fractured leg

Kenyan half marathon world record holder Geoffrey Kamworor suffered a fractured tibia after being hit from behind by a motorcycle during a training run on Thursday, local media have reported. The 27-year-old, who won the New York marathon l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020