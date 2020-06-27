Ludhiana civic body starts online pet registration

As Ludhiana civic body has started the registration of pets, it asked the owners of dogs and cats to get the registration done by December 31. "First time in Punjab, registration of pets (dogs and cats) is being done online. The fee is Rs 400. We have asked the pet owners to get the registration done by December 31," said BS Sandhu, Ludhiana Mayor.

People would require to have a photograph of their pets during the time of the registration at the website -- pets.mcludhiana.gov.in. After the registration a token will be given for every registered pet and also owners would need to obtain a licence if they wish to organise any activity for dogs in the civic body areas.

A processed fee for obtaining a licence has been fixed at Rs 100 by the Ludhiana civic body. Notably, the registration has to be renewed each year. The owners will get a receipt once the formalities are fulfilled. (ANI)