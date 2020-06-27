TV cameraperson dies of COVID-19, CM announces Rs 5 lakh assistance
The video cameraman, who was being treated from June 14 at a hospital here for the infection, died today, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. Condoling his death, the Chief Minister said he has ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:27 IST
A 41-year-old video journalist working for a Tamil television channel in the news section died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Saturday, the government said. The video cameraman, who was being treated from June 14 at a hospital here for the infection, died today, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.
Condoling his death, the Chief Minister said he has ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family. Minister for Information, Kadambur Raju too condoled the death and said he would provide Rs 50,000 assistance.
The video cameraman, E Velmurugan's death was very unfortunate and saddening, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said. A journalist for about 20 years, he had worked for a couple of media outlets,the Chennai Press Club said in a statement.
He was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, it said, adding he is survived by wife and 12-year old son. Condoling his death, the press club sought Rs 50 lakh solatium for the bereaved family, a government job for the widow and an insurance plan for journalists.
