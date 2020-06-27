Left Menu
Transporters protest against hike in fuel prices in Delhi

Transpoters under the aegis of Koumi Ekta Taxi Transport Welfare Association held a "Thali" protest near Lodhi Road on Saturday against the increase in petrol and diesel prices amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:16 IST
Transporters staging protest against hike in fuel prices in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Transpoters under the aegis of Koumi Ekta Taxi Transport Welfare Association held a "Thali" protest near Lodhi Road on Saturday against the increase in petrol and diesel prices amid COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a lot of resentment among the transporters due to the steady increase in petrol and diesel prices. They say that due to rising fuel prices, all the essential products are becoming expensive and their business is also on the verge of stagnation.

Koumi Ekta Taxi Transport Welfare Association asserted that the association has also written a letter to Delhi Government and requested to reduce/slash the prices of petrol and diesel to 'normal range'. One of the transporter Jitender Singh Boby told ANI, "We are the transporters of Delhi and we are already facing financial issues arising due to COVID-19 crisis, which has affected the world and the economy all over. We are not able to run our business smoothly and effectively, due to the recent recession, and not able to sustain ourselves."

"The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing abruptly, day by day, it's getting worse for us to afford these prices. We are in a difficult situation and we fear that transport industry will not survive," he added. Another transporter Satnam Singh said, "Delhi government had imposed a special tax on alcohol in the last days but withdrew after a few days, but why is the government not withdrawing the special tax on petrol and diesel."

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day in a row on Saturday. Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 80.38 per litre and Rs 80.40 per litre respectively in Delhi. (ANI)

