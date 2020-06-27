Left Menu
Maoist courier held in Telangana, Rs 17.4 lakh cash seized

On Friday, the naxal courier, who was riding a bike tried to flee after noticing a police team which was carrying out vehicle checks and was subsequently caught and the bag containing the cash was found with him, they said. During interrogation, he told police that he hailed from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh and was working for CPI (Maoist) since 2006 and admitted to supplying money to Maoist leaders, police said.

Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI): Two people including a 30- year old man, who allegedly worked as a naxal courier, were arrested by police in Telangana's Mulugu district and Rs 17.40 lakh cash was seized from them, police said on Saturday.

He also revealed that he had collected Rs 17.4 lakh cash from a person, employed with a contractor and was on his way to hand over the money to maoists, police added.

