CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19, death toll in central force reaches 8

A 44-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died due to COVID-19 in Delhi. He was also suffering from kidney disease, said CRPF Total count of COVID-19 cases in CRPF has reached 1046 including eight deaths, CRPF informed.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)