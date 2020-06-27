Left Menu
All 12 containment zones in Jammu district denotified

While 259 people have been cured of COVID-19 in these areas, seven died, according to officials. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan denotified all containment or red zones in the district as per the guidelines issued by the state executive committee, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, an official spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:10 IST
Authorities in Jammu on Saturday denotified all 12 containment or red zones in the district after no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the areas in the last 30 days. While 259 people have been cured of COVID-19 in these areas, seven died, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan denotified all containment or red zones in the district as per the guidelines issued by the state executive committee, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, an official spokesperson said. The denotified containment or red zones are Janipur, Bhawani Nagar, Gujjar Najar, Kalka Colony in Gorkha Nagar, Gurah Bakshi Nagar, Digiana, Raipur Satwari, Simbal, Kharian, Kalyanpur, Channi Mawalian and municipal ward number 48 of Gurkha Nagar, he said.

The spokesperson said intensive testing was carried out in these areas. No fresh COVID-19 case has been reported in these areas for the last 30 days. So far, the Jammu district has recorded a total of 325 COVID-19 cases. Of these, seven patients have died, while 259 have been cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals. The remaining 59 patients are undergoing treatment.

