Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Amid Sat's record 89-case jump, Goa sees 3rd death

On June 22, an 85-year-old man and a 58-year-old man had died. Saturday's 89-case jump took the state's COVID-19 count to 1,128, though the number of active cases is 705 as 420 have been discharged after recovery and three have lost their lives to the infection..

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:41 IST
COVID-19: Amid Sat's record 89-case jump, Goa sees 3rd death

Goa on Saturday registered its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day at 89 and also saw its third death from the infection, an official said. A 76-year-old woman died at the COVID facility in Margao, he added.

"She was admitted there from a private facility a week back," he informed. On June 22, an 85-year-old man and a 58-year-old man had died.

Saturday's 89-case jump took the state's COVID-19 count to 1,128, though the number of active cases is 705 as 420 have been discharged after recovery and three have lost their lives to the infection..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal. Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crores for the q...

PIA grounds 141 pilots for using 'dubious licenses'

Pakistan International Airlines PIA has grounded 141 pilots whom it found to have used unfair means in obtaining their professional licenses, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Saturday. PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told Expre...

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90 of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has ...

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh: Police.

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020