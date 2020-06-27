Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police station sealed after three cops test positive in HP; COVID-19 tally 895

Two of them had returned from their homes in Kangra on June 12 after taking leave for a few days. The third was on a temporary posting in Chaura, he added. The entire staff of the police station ha been quarantined to check the spread of the deadly virus, the official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:35 IST
Police station sealed after three cops test positive in HP; COVID-19 tally 895
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has been sealed after three policemen posted there tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. The Bhawanagar police station has been sealed after the three policemen, which include two head constables aged 26 and 32 years and a 24-year-old constable, tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Two of them had returned from their homes in Kangra on June 12 after taking leave for a few days. The third was on a temporary posting in Chaura, he added. The entire staff of the police station ha been quarantined to check the spread of the deadly virus, the official said.

The areas between Lutuksa and Dat Sungra in Bhawanagar have been identified as a containment zone. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand has issued an order to declare Bhawanagar town as a containment zone to contain the spread of infection.

The three policemen have been shifted to the Reckong Peo COVID care centre. Their contacts are being traced, Chand said.

With this, the number of positive cases in tribal Kinnaur district has risen to seven. Three of them have recovered, while the rest four are active cases. Besides, 27 more people -- Hamirpur (10), Kangra (7), Bilaspur (5), Solan (3) and Mandi (2) -- tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Hamirpur, a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl from Sai village are among the 10 new cases, a district official said adding they were primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient. A 57-year-old man from Sukriyah village also tested positive, he said, adding he was secondary contact of a COVID-19 patient. Of the rest seven cases, four recently returned from Delhi, two from Gurgaon and one from Mumbai, he added. The total number of coronavirus cases in Hamirpur district has risen to 238. These includes 117 active cases, 120 cured and one dead.

In Kangra, four members of a family including a couple and their two daughters from Rehlu tested positive, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said, adding they recently returned from Gurgaon. Besides, a Faridabad returnee and two contacts of COVID-19 patients also tested positive, he added. In Bilaspur, five people, including a three-year-old child, tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said, adding they recently returned from Delhi-NCR In Mandi, two persons tested positive and they also recently returned from Delhi-NCR. The number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 895.

So far, 501 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state. Himachal Pradesh has reported eight deaths due to the virus so far.

A total of 373 cases are active in the state. Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 108, followed by 107 in Kangra, 44 in Solan, 28 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 17 in Bilaspur, 13 in Sirmaur, 11 in Chamba, four each in Kinnaur and Mandi, and one in Kullu, as per the official figures.

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of the American collegiate sport...

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida: Official.

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida Official....

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope for Nile dam deal in weeks

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union AU could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks. Ethiopia, whose Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ...

Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in English town

A suspect has been charged with three counts of murder over a knife attack in the English town of Reading described by police as a terrorist incident, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS said on Saturday.A man wielding a five-inch knife attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020