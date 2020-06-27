Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Govt to ensure safe Pandharpur pilgrimage: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that state government wants annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' to be safe and hence nine palanquins which come every year will be allowed to come for the pilgrimage.

ANI | Solapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:48 IST
Maharashtra Govt to ensure safe Pandharpur pilgrimage: Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that state government wants annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' to be safe and hence nine palanquins which arrives every year will be allowed to come for the pilgrimage. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister Rajesh Tope jointly met the collector Milind Shambharkar, the civic commissioner and police administration officials to take stock of the preparedness for the pilgrimage.

"In light of the pandemic we will have to ensure safety while organising this traditional pilgrimage," the Home Minister said. "Only the nine palanquins which arrives every year will be allowed to come for the pilgrimage. We are still working on the logistics on whether these will be brought by road like or by chopper," he told the media which had assembled.

He also underlined how some collectorates were issuing passes for the pilgrimage without taking either the Home Minister or the local collectorate into confidence. "I want to convey to people that such passes will not be acceptable," he warned. He requested people to co-operate to ensure that the pilgrimage is conducted in a safe and peaceful manner. "I think Lord Vithoba will also be happy if we do so," he said.

The Home Minister also highlighted how police personnel were risking their lives in the line of duty. "The state wants to ensure families of deceased personnel do not suffer. We have decided to let them continue in their officially allotted residences till the retirement date of the deceased. The state government is also paying each family Rs 65 lakh as ex-gratia," the Home Minister said and pointed out how police personnel above 55 were not being assigned duties in a way where their exposure to the risk of infection is minimised.

The occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in India. Some also observe fast to seek prosperity and attain moksha later in life. (ANI)

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Todd charges into lead with 61 at Travelers

Brendon Todd drilled nine birdies and carded a career low nine-under 61 to take a two-stroke lead in the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Saturday. Todds error-free round positioned him atop the leaderbo...

3 drug traffickers injured in police firing, 300-kg cannabis seized in Gr Noida

Three men allegedly transporting 300 kg of cannabis were injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Saturday night, officials said. The men were intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Jarcha police station...

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of the American collegiate sport...

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida: Official.

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020