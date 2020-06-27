President of Wahadat-e-Islam Maulana Naseeruddin dies at 70

Muslim cleric and president of Wahadat-e-Islam (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Maulana Naseeruddin, 70, died due to cardiac arrest at his house on Saturday morning. He was the founder president of Wahadat-e-Islam. His organization was part of the Joint Action Committee against CAA, NRC and NPA.

Naseeruddin was accused in Haren Pandya murder case and Secunderabad Ganesh temple Bomb blast, but later he was acquitted. He was a resident of Saidabad.

"For one week, Maulana was suffering from the fever and he went to the hospital. He was tested for COVID-19 and found negative," said his close associates to ANI. "They further said that as his health was stable he was discharged from hospital yesterday night. In the morning today, he performed Namaz, spoke to everyone well. But all of a sudden he got cardiac arrest and died," they added. (ANI)