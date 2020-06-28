Swadeshi Jagran Manch activists burn Chinese goods in East Delhi

Activists of the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Saturday burnt Chinese products in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar in a protest against the killing of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with troops of the neighbouring country in Galwan Valley last week. "This protest is a symbolic homage to the martyrs and we appeal the people to boycott Made in China items," said Vikas Chaudhary, co-convener of Delhi unit of the Manch.

"We want to hit China economically to make it realise that it will not be spared by Indians for killing our soldiers while earning money through its goods," Chaudhary said. Shopkeepers, Vyapar Mandal members and Yuva Morcha activists, including its president Sundar Chaudhary, joined the protest. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the violent clash with Chinese armymen along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.