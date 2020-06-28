Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam's COVID tally crosses 7,000-mark; death toll rises to 10

A man died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, an official of the National Health Mission, Assam, said. In a tweet, Sarma said, "Alert ~ 246 new #COVID19+ cases detected in Assam today." He also informed that 567 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from various hospitals across the state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 01:12 IST
Assam's COVID tally crosses 7,000-mark; death toll rises to 10
A man died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, an official of the National Health Mission, Assam, said. Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 7,000-mark on Saturday after 246 more people, including 31 police personnel, tested positive, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 10, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A man died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, an official of the National Health Mission, Assam, said.

In a tweet, Sarma said, "Alert ~ 246 new #COVID19+ cases detected in Assam today." He also informed that 567 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from various hospitals across the state. Assam has reported 7,165 COVID-19 patients, of which 4,814 have been discharged, a daily bulletin of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said.

It said the state has 2,338 active COVID-19 cases. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh tweeted, "ASP rank officer of @assampolice and 30 other ranks have tested Covid positive. They are all in good health. We wish them an early and full recovery. We rededicate ourselves to the service of the people of Assam." The state has so far tested 3,74,519 samples for COVID-19 across 12 government-run laboratories and a few outsourced centres, the bulletin said. It said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 14.8 days on Friday from 7.9 days on June 11, when there were 3,430 cases.

The bulletin said 28,574 people are in institutional quarantine facilities, while the total number of persons now tracked in-home quarantine stands at 1,26,861. Assam saw a manifold spike in COVID-19 cases after inter-state movement through road, rail and air communication was allowed during the lockdown period.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring few exceptions.

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana records 1,087 new coronavirus cases

As many as 1,087 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, with the state tally rising to 13,436. 162 people were discharged and six deaths were reported in the state on June 27. Currently, there are 8,265 active cases, ...

Saudi Arabia says it forces three Iranian boats out of its waters

Saudi Arabia forced three Iranian boats to retreat from its waters on Thursday after firing warning shots, a spokesman for Saudi boarder guards said on Saturday.The spokesman, quoted by Saudi news agency SPA, said the Iranian vessels refuse...

Ladakh stand-off: Zomato employees burn company T-shirts in protest

A group of Zomato food delivery platform employees in Kolkata tore and burnt their official T-shirts on Saturday in protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese Army in Ladakh last week. During the protest at Behala, som...

Odisha's COVID-19 death toll mounts to 18; no. of cases rises to 6,350

Odisha reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 18 in the state, as 170 more people, including an NDRF jawan, tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the tally of such cases to 6,350....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020