Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srikakulam incident a sporadic case, Andhra govt suspended officials involved: Amar Devulapalli

Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government on national media and inter-state affairs, Amar Devulapalli, on Saturday said that the Srikakulam incident, where a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient's body was carried to the graveyard on a JCB earth mover, is a sporadic case and the government has acted by suspending the municipality officials who were involved in it.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-06-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 02:36 IST
Srikakulam incident a sporadic case, Andhra govt suspended officials involved: Amar Devulapalli
Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government on national media and inter-state affairs, Amar Devulapalli, speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government on national media and inter-state affairs, Amar Devulapalli, on Saturday said that the Srikakulam incident, where a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient's body was carried to the graveyard on a JCB earthmover, is a sporadic case and the government has acted by suspending the municipality officials who were involved in it. "When the Chief Minister's Office got the information about this case, immediately they instructed the District Collector (DC) J Nivas to take action against the persons responsible for the indecent burial of a senior citizen in the area," Devulapalli told ANI.

The incident took place in Palasa municipality in Srikakulam district on Friday. "So, the DC suspended the Palasa Municipal Commissioner T Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary Inspector N Rajeev immediately. Unfortunately, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted about the incident as if this is the fault of the government. This is a sporadic incident and the government has acted on it," Devulapalli said.

Naidu had condemned the incident and tweeted, "Utterly shocked to see the deceased bodies of coronavirus victims wrapped in plastic and transported on JCBs and tractors. They deserve respect and dignity even in death. Shame on YS Jagan government for this inhumane treatment of the mortal remains." Devulapalli further said that the officials had informed the family of the deceased person that he was COVID-19 positive.

"The officials informed the deceased person's family that he was COVID-19 positive. The man's family has 16 members in the house. The family members, villagers and friends left the body in the middle of the road and ran away. The municipality employees organised a JCB earthmover and got the body buried in the graveyard." (ANI)

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi opposition leader declared winner of presidential election re-run

Malawis opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday was declared the winner of a re-run presidential election, a dramatic reversal of incumbent Peter Mutharikas discredited win 13 months earlier in a process that analysts viewed as a tri...

Updated odds hint at uncertainty among sportsbooks

The schedule for the remainder of the NBAs regular season is out, and one look at the updated futures and opening game lines show that oddsmakers dont know what to expect when play resumes after a four-plus month delay. The NBA revealed the...

Srikakulam incident unfortunate, shouldn't reoccur: Andhra Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday termed the Srikakulam incident, where the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover, as unfortunate. The state government immediately took ...

Opposition wins historic rerun of Malawi's presidential vote

The opposition has won Malawis historic rerun of the presidential election, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has led to the defeat of an incumbent leader. Lazarus Chakweras victory late on Saturday as a result of months of d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020