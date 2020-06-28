Left Menu
Development News Edition

Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:58 IST
Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary. Paying tributes to the 20 army men killed in the violent stand off with China's People's Liberation Army earlier this month, Modi also said that India's brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.

The prime minister's strong words on his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast came amid a standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh, with the opposition Congress constantly attacking the central government over the issue. "Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship. It is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away," he said in his address without naming China. The prime minister also made a vigorous push for the use of locally made products, saying being "vocal for local" is also a way to strengthen the country and to serve it.

Modi said India's aim is to become self-reliant. Its tradition is trust and friendship and its spirit is brotherhood. "We will keep moving ahead abiding by these principles," he said. The prime minister also referred to an old saying which means that a person who is wicked by nature uses education to foster conflict, wealth for conceit and strength to trouble others whereas, a gentleman uses education for knowledge, wealth for helping and strength for protecting. "India has always used her might, echoing the same sentiment," he said.

The prime minister felt that a self-reliant India would be true tribute to the slain soldiers. "We should strive towards enhancing the country's capabilities and capacities in safeguarding our borders. A self-reliant India would be a tribute to our martyrs in the truest, deepest sense," he said.

Modi also referred to a woman from Assam who wrote that she has resolved to buy only local products after watching what happened in east Ladakh. "I am receiving messages on these lines from every corner of the country," he said.

There have been calls for boycotting Chinese products in the wake of the Ladakh incident. Responding to another letter, he said before Independence, India was ahead of many nations in the defence sector with a multitude of ordnance factories. "Many countries that lagged behind us then, are ahead of us now. After Independence, we should have made efforts in the defence sector, taking advantage of our prior experience…we did not," he lamented.

"But today, in the fields of defence and technology, India is relentlessly endeavouring to advance on those fronts….India is taking strides towards self-reliance," he said. He also pitched for people's participation in making India self-reliant.

"When you buy 'local', become 'vocal for local' you play a role in strengthening the country," he said..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Salons reopen for business in Maharashtra's Pune

After a gap of over three months, salons were reopened in Pune for business on Sunday. The Maharashtra government permitted barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the state, under its Mission Begin Agai...

Children more resilient against COVID-19: Lancet study

The majority of children with COVID-19 in 26 countries fared well clinically compared to adults, according to a review of studies that assessed research published during the first four months of the pandemic. Scientists, including those fro...

Realty cos have time till Jun 30 to pay GST on shortfall in input procurement from dealers

Real estate companies that opted for lower GST rates of 1 per cent and 5 per cent from April 1, 2019, but could not procure 80 per cent of the total supplies from registered dealers, will have to pay tax on the shortfall in such procurement...

Malawi's Chakwera sworn in as president after re-run election

Malawis new president Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in for a five-year term on Sunday, hours after unseating former leader Peter Mutharika in a re-run election.Chakwera, 65, won 58.57 of the vote in Tuesdays poll, a dramatic reversal of the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020