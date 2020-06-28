Central Railways to observe Mega block due to maintenance work

Central Railway is operating Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday. This is the first mega block on the Central Railway since the lockdown was imposed. This block will affect the train services on Vidyavihar - Mulund and Panvel- Vashi routes.

Dn fast lines will be affected between 10.30 am to 3.30 pm on Vidyavihar - Mulund route while Dn harbour lines will observe the block between 11.05 am to 4.05 pm on Panvel- Vashi route including Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar harbour line. According to the release, Dn fast special locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.16 am to 2.17 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting as per scheduled halts and further rediverted on Dn fast line at Mulund.

Up fast special locals leaving Thane from 12.41 pm to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting and further rediverted on Up fast line at Matunga. Whereas on Harbour line, services to Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai will not be available from 9.45 am to 3.00 pm and the services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 11.15 am to 4.00 pm will not be available.

However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Mankhurd- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai section during the block period. Some Thane and Kalyan locals will be cancelled but adequate services will be maintained for the benefit of essential staff as identified by the State Government.

During the block period, Mail/Express trains will be diverted on 5th and 6th line between Thane and Vidyavihar. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused, read the release. (ANI)