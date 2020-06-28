138 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally at 9117

Bihar on Sunday reported 138 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state's tally of people infected with the virus to 9,117, according to the Bihar Health Department.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)